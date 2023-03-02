March 13 -Notice of Zoning Text Amendment

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

Zoning Text (RM1 and Strata Lot Clarification) Amendment Bylaw 5943, 2023

Purpose: Bylaw 5943 proposes to amend Zoning Bylaw 5000 by removing the maximum site coverage from Section 9.10.4 – Subdivision Regulations in the RM1 – Row Housing Residential zone, as well as removing the application of subdivision and development regulations to each strata lot within a strata plan from the R5 – Fourplex Housing Residential, R6 – Lakeshore Residential, RTR – Resort Residential, RM1 – Row Housing Residential, RM2 – Multiple Housing Residential, RH2 – Stacked Row Housing Residential, HR1 – Hillside Residential Single and Two Family and HR2 – Hillside Residential Multi Family zones.

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5943 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 3400 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from March 2 to March 13, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/zoningamendments.