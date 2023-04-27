May 10 – Appointment to the Tourism Commission

Applications are now being accepted for 2023 Council Committees as follows:

Two (2) positions on the Tourism Commission representing the following sectors:

Sports and Events Sector

Restaurant Sector

The purpose of the Commission is to:

Work to develop Vernon as a tourism destination through collaboration between Tourism stakeholders, Council and Administration.

Assist with increasing Vernon’s market share of travelers to and within British Columbia.

Increase Tourism-driven economic benefits to Vernon.

Identify and provide recommendations on programs and services that will enhance the Tourism sector in Vernon.

The term of this position expires January 2024 with the potential for extension pending successful re-appointment. The Commission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8:00 a.m.

*Please note individual applicants MUST reside within Vernon City Limits.

If you are interested in serving the community on this commission, you may pick up a copy of the Tourism Commission Bylaw #5683 (Terms of Reference) and a volunteer application form at Reception at City Hall or visit our website at Council Committees/Task Force.

Applications will be accepted no later than 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.