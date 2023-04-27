City of Vernon Logo

April 27, 2023

May 10 – Appointment to the Tourism Commission

Applications are now being accepted for 2023 Council Committees as follows:

Two (2) positions on the Tourism Commission representing the following sectors:

  • Sports and Events Sector
  • Restaurant Sector

The purpose of the Commission is to:

  • Work to develop Vernon as a tourism destination through collaboration between Tourism stakeholders, Council and Administration.
  • Assist with increasing Vernon’s market share of travelers to and within British Columbia.
  • Increase Tourism-driven economic benefits to Vernon.
  • Identify and provide recommendations on programs and services that will enhance the Tourism sector in Vernon.

The term of this position expires January 2024 with the potential for extension pending successful re-appointment. The Commission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8:00 a.m.

*Please note individual applicants MUST reside within Vernon City Limits.

If you are interested in serving the community on this commission, you may pick up a copy of the Tourism Commission Bylaw #5683 (Terms of Reference) and a volunteer application form at Reception at City Hall or visit our website at Council Committees/Task Force.

Applications will be accepted no later than 4:30 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Just Posted

An emergency siren at Predator Ridge will be tested for approximately three minutes Thursday, April 27, between 1 and 3 p.m. (Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)
Vernon resort tests emergency siren today

The BX Ranch Dog Park will temporarily close May 1-10 for park upgrades. (Facebook photo)
Popular Vernon dog park to close temporarily for upgrades

The Vernon Friends of the Library will be back once again at the curling rink for their big book sale May 4-6. In order to make up for losses experienced during COVID, the Friends are trying something new this year. On Thursday, from 12 to 3 p.m., an early bird look at the books will be offered for $5 a person. The regular sale will start at 3 p.m. and will carry on until 9 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices are $2 a book for adult books and $1 a book for children’s, junior, and young adult books. Cash only. (Contributed)
Vernon Friends of the Library open new chapter of book sales

Dr. Dalia Gottlieb-Tanaka (right) donated several pieces of artwork with special memories to hang on the walls of one of her favourite spots, Raku Rice and Noodle Bar, in downtown Vernon, approved with delight by restaurant co-owner Masako Manton. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon seniors’ art with special memories finds a home