Legal Notice Notice of Intent Logo

August 17, 2023

NOTICE OF INTENT – RE: LIQUOR CONTROL AND LICENSING ACT APPLICATIONS FOR: Structural Change Application

NOTICE OF INTENT

RE: LIQUOR CONTROL AND LICENSING ACT APPLICATIONS FOR:

Structural Change Application

An application has been received for Roster Sports Club (2319 53rd Avenue). The applicant is requesting a

• Structural change – to increase occupant load from 95 to 140 people

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of the Liquor Control & Licensing Act and Council direction, comments are being sought from the public on the above noted applications, with comments being forwarded to:

CITY OF VERNON Attn: Planning

3400 – 30th Street, OR via fax (250-545-5309) OR via email (mfyfe@vernon.ca)

To ensure the consideration of your views, written comments from the public are requested to be submitted to the City prior to Friday, September 1, 2023. Please include your name and address with the comments.

Previous story
August 14 -Council Meeting Calendar

Just Posted

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke continues to cancels events in North Okanagan

Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)
Taps shut on forage watering to protect salmon runs in North Okanagan

The Armstrong Wetlands Association has started work on a new project that aims to enhance city-owned wetland off Okanagan Street, the association announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Armstrong Wetlands Association photo)
Work to enhance Armstrong wetland begins