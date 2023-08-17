NOTICE OF INTENT

RE: LIQUOR CONTROL AND LICENSING ACT APPLICATIONS FOR:

Structural Change Application

An application has been received for Roster Sports Club (2319 53rd Avenue). The applicant is requesting a

• Structural change – to increase occupant load from 95 to 140 people

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of the Liquor Control & Licensing Act and Council direction, comments are being sought from the public on the above noted applications, with comments being forwarded to:

CITY OF VERNON Attn: Planning

3400 – 30th Street, OR via fax (250-545-5309) OR via email (mfyfe@vernon.ca)

To ensure the consideration of your views, written comments from the public are requested to be submitted to the City prior to Friday, September 1, 2023. Please include your name and address with the comments.