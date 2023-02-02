Notice of Parcel Tax Roll

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has prepared the 2023 Parcel Tax Roll as required by Section 203 of the Community Charter. The Parcel Tax Roll lists the parcels eligible to be taxed for the following services:

Lakeshore Road Improvements (Bylaw 1087)

(Bylaw 1087) Ridgeview Fire (Bylaw 909)

(Bylaw 909) Waste/Environment Management (Bylaw 1298)

(Bylaw 1298) Upper Fintry Water (Bylaw 1254)

The Parcel Tax Roll may be viewed starting Friday, February 10 at the Regional District of Central Okanagan office, 1450 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna, BC, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Requests for an amendment to the Parcel Tax Roll must be received in writing to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, 1450 K.L.O. Road, Kelowna, BC, V1W 3Z4 no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Property owners may request a correction to the Parcel Tax Roll only with respect to their own property and only for the following reasons:

There is an error or omission respecting a name or address on the Parcel Tax Roll

There is an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel

An exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed

Tania McCabe, Director of Financial Services

250-763-4918

tania.mccabe@rdco.com