Notice of Proposed Rogers Telecommunications Facility

Notice of Proposed Rogers TelecommunicationsFacility
Description: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, and CSRD, Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 60m self-support tower and fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services in Falkland, BC.
Location of Proposal: 4702 Cedar Hill Road, Falkland, BC, V0E 1W1 (PID: 023-642-793)
Geographic coordinates: N 50.43997, W -119.4889
Location Map:
For More Information:
Contact Rogers Communications Inc. at:
Tawny Verigin
c/o Cypress Land Services
Agents to Rogers Communications Inc.
Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Tel: 1-855-301-1520
Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com
The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on August 21, 2023, with respect to this matter.
Rogers File: W4859 – Falkland East