Notice of Proposed Rogers Telecommunications Facility

Notice of Proposed Rogers TelecommunicationsFacility

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, and CSRD, Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 60m self-support tower and fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services in Falkland, BC.

Location of Proposal: 4702 Cedar Hill Road, Falkland, BC, V0E 1W1 (PID: 023-642-793)

Geographic coordinates: N 50.43997, W -119.4889

Location Map:

For More Information:

Contact Rogers Communications Inc. at:

Tawny Verigin

c/o Cypress Land Services

Agents to Rogers Communications Inc.

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 1-855-301-1520

Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on August 21, 2023, with respect to this matter.

Rogers File: W4859 – Falkland East