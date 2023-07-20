Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

July 20, 2023

Notice of Proposed Rogers Telecommunications Facility

Notice of Proposed Rogers TelecommunicationsFacility

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, and CSRD, Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 60m self-support tower and fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services in Falkland, BC.

Location of Proposal: 4702 Cedar Hill Road, Falkland, BC, V0E 1W1 (PID: 023-642-793)

Geographic coordinates: N 50.43997, W -119.4889

Location Map:

Map 1

For More Information:

Contact Rogers Communications Inc. at:

Tawny Verigin

c/o Cypress Land Services

Agents to Rogers Communications Inc.

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 1-855-301-1520

Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on August 21, 2023, with respect to this matter.

Rogers File: W4859 – Falkland East

Previous story
July 17 – Council Meeting Calendar
Next story
August 1 -Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Tourism Commission

Just Posted

Bailey Millan-Brule, a youth advisory committee member for the Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association, is pleased a Foundry centre for youth aged 12-24 will be located in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
More mental health, substance use support for North Okanagan youth

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

The City of Vernon encourages residents, businesses and visitors to stay cool as a heat warning has been issued for the Okanagan Valley. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon encourages residents, visitors: stay cool

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in memory of a 17-year-old boy named Solomon, to help his parents and five siblings. (GoFundMe photo)
Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death