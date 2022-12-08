City of Vernon Logo

December 08, 2022

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing to hear representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaw at 5:30 p.m. on December 12, 2022 in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 3400 – 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.:

1609 43rd Ave Rezoning Amendment Bylaw Number 5927, 2022

Property Location: 1609 43rd Avenue

Map 1

Legal Description: Lot 1, Sec 2, TP 8, ODYD, Plan KAP48497

Purpose: Bylaw 5927 is to rezone the property from R5 – Four-plex Housing Residential to RH2 – Stacked Row Housing Residential in anticipation of developing a 16- unit townhouse project.

Present Zoning: R5 – Four-plex Housing Residential

Proposed Zoning: RH2 – Stacked Row Housing Residential

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from December 1 to December 12, 2022. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding this bylaw amendment, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to PHearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to December 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. will be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read and form part of the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The December 12, 2022 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THIS APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.

