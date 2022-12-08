District of Coldstream logo

December 08, 2022

Notice of Public Hearing

DISTRICT OF COLDSTREAM

NEWS AND PUBLIC NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00 pm on December 12, 2022 at the address above to consider:

District of Coldstream Zoning Bylaw No. 1726, 2018,

Amendment Bylaw No. 1811, 2022, Amendment No.20

Property: Lot 12 District Plan KAP86686, located at 8724 Braeburn Place (as shown in outline on map below)

Purpose: To rezone from Residential Single Unit Zone (R1) to Residential Single Unit Zone with Secondary Suite (R1s)

Dec 08 VMS map

How to Provide Your Input

Submit Written Comments:

Email, drop off, or mail your comments to the address(es) above by 12:00 pm on December 12, 2022

Attend the Hearing:

Attend in person or register through the District website to attend virtually

Your name and residential address must be included in your submission. Written submissions are subject to public disclosure.

Inspect the Bylaw and Supporting Documents

Online: On the District website under Business & Development -> Building Information -> Current Applications

In Person: Call the District or email planner@coldstream.ca for an appointment

Documents are available Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding statutory holidays.

