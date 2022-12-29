Notice of Rezoning Application

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

173 Vineyard Way Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5928, 2022

Location: 173 Vineyard Way

Legal Description: Lot 1, Sec 31, Twp 9, ODYD, Plan EPP48289

Purpose: Bylaw 5928 is to rezone the property from RTR: Resort Residential and RTC: Resort Commercial to RTR: Resort Residential. The applicant intends to develop multi-family buildings (i.e. townhouses) for permanent occupancy.

Present Zoning: RTR: Resort Residential and RTC: Resort Commercial

Proposed Zoning: RTR: Resort Residential

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5928 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council meeting of January 9, 2023.