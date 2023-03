Notice to Creditors and Others in the estate of Bradley James Honey, deceased, late of Kamloops, B.C., who died on February 22, 2022. Take notice that all persons having claims upon the estate of the above-named must file with the undersigned Estate Trustee by March 27th, 2023 a full statement of their claims and of securities held by them.

Estate Trustee: Brock Honey brockhoney@hotmail.com