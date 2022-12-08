Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment Application OCP00098

An open house has been scheduled for the public to view the OCP amendment application OCP00098. The proposal is to amend the OCP land use designations at 2702 and 2800 40th Street from ‘Residential Small Lot’ to ‘Public and Institutional’ in order to expand and upgrade an existing seniors residential care facility.

The Open House for this OCP amendment is to be held in-person and online as follows:

Location: Council Chamber, City Hall 3400 30th Street, Vernon, BC

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Online as follows:

Website: https://www.engagevernon.ca

Comment Start Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

CommentEndDate: Thursday, December 22, 2022