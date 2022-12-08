City of Vernon Logo

December 08, 2022

OPEN HOUSE

OPEN HOUSE

Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment

Application OCP00098

An open house has been scheduled for the public to view the OCP amendment application OCP00098. The proposal is to amend the OCP land use designations at 2702 and 2800 40th Street from ‘Residential Small Lot’ to ‘Public and Institutional’ in order to expand and upgrade an existing seniors residential care facility.

221207-VMS-OpenHouse-Dec21_Map

The Open House for this OCP amendment is to be held in-person and online as follows:

Location: Council Chamber, City Hall 3400 30th Street, Vernon, BC

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Online as follows:

Website: https://www.engagevernon.ca

Comment Start Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Comment End Date: Thursday,December 22,2022

For further information please contact the Community Infrastructure and Development Division at 250-550-3634 or csbreception@vernon.ca

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Accessible, transparent, archivable: How – and why – the community deserves to be informed

Just Posted

Two legends, one photo. Santa Claus hears the wish list from soon-to-be 100-year-old Helen Sidney, Vernon’s famous debris picker-upper during her daily walks along Bella Vista Road. Sidney, who turns 100 Christmas Eve, was among the guests at the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Betty Tanaka Photo)
PHOTOS: Vernon centre returns festive luncheon

(@GWR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Eating an airplane

The Milky Way Dairy and Swine 4-H club thanks local businesses for supporting the program. (Contributed)
4-H sends thanks following Armstrong fair

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is bringing holiday joy around the Okanagan from Dec. 16-18. (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra/Facebook)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra bringing holiday joy around the Okanagan