Regional District of Central Okanagan

February 09, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING – FEBRUARY 16, 2023

Scheduled for Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Woodhaven Boardroom, 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna BC

Streaming online: rdco.com/agenda

What is it for?

To consider an amendment to Zoning Bylaw No. 871 to change the zoning on the property from RU5 to RU5s to permit a secondary suite.

Located at 491 Killarney Way (Zoning Bylaw No. 871-276) (File: Z22/05)

Map 1

Lot 80, District Lot 2197, ODYD,

Plan KAP11592

For more information …

A copy of the proposal is available online or at the RDCO Planning Services office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding statutory holidays) from the date of this notice, up to and including the Public Hearing.

Voice Your Opinion

You can provide written comment on the proposal to Corporate Services from the date of this notice up to 4 p.m. on the date of the Public Hearing. Members of the public may also attend in-person. Please note, all public representation to the Board must include your name and civic address.

1450 KLO Road, Kelowna, BC

Planning Services: 250-469-6227 | planning@rdco.com

Corporate Services: 250-763-4918 | corporate.officer@rdco.com

