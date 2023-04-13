Public Information Meeting Legal Notice Logo

April 13, 2023

PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

A proposal for removal of soil from the property at:

Lot 1, Section 9, Township 9, Osoyoos Division Yale District

Plan KAP59770

P.I.D.: 023-848-111

located at 252 Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.
Map 1

The purpose of the meeting is to allow the applicant to present details of the proposal and to review input from the community.

Friday, April 28, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

252 Kalamalka Lakeview Drive (end of the driveway)

Presentation to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Details of the proposal will include a description of the fill to be removed according to a remediation plan prepared by a Qualified Environmental Professional.

Those seeking more information about the proposed activities may contact the applicant by telephone at 250 550 8369 or email at rodtanner2014@hotmail.com and by contacting the RDNO at info@rdno.ca

