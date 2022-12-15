Public Notice: 2023 Council Meeting Schedule

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2023 schedule for Council meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings is available

to the public at the District Municipal Hall and on the District’s website www.coldstream.ca.

Generally, Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month and Committee of the Whole meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month. Meetings begin at 6:00 pm in the Municipal Chambers at the address noted above. When Monday is a statutory holiday, meetings are held on the next business day.

Council meeting exceptions in 2023 are as follows: