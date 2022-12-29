City of Vernon Logo

December 29, 2022

Public Notice – Assistance to O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society

Pursuant to s. 24 of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given of the City of Vernon’s intent to extend the repayment deadline for the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society interest-free loan of $70,000, and all outstanding insurance premiums totaling $112,653, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, interest free. The interest-free loan of $70,000 was originally authorized at the October 15, 2019 Regular Meeting of Council.

Previous story
Dec 22 – Notice of Airport Commercial Lease Renewal 6320, 6330 & 6340 Tronson Road

Just Posted

Gas prices jumped 25 cents at four Vernon service stations on 25th Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road Thursday morning, Dec. 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon stations bump gas price by 25 cents

Cathie Stewart was named the 2021 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon. (JCI photo)
Vernon aims to name Good Citizen of the Year

Which of 23 B.C. hospitals will have the first baby of 2023? You can place a bet on which facility if you like. (File photo)
Two Okanagan hospitals among odds for B.C.’s first 2023 baby

Jim and Jaelyn Cotter of Vernon lost a C event qualifier at the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series event in Brantford, Ont. Dec. 16-18. (Darlene Danyliw Photo)
Vernon curlers ousted from mixed doubles qualifier