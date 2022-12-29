Public Notice – Assistance to O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society

Pursuant to s. 24 of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given of the City of Vernon’s intent to extend the repayment deadline for the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society interest-free loan of $70,000, and all outstanding insurance premiums totaling $112,653, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, interest free. The interest-free loan of $70,000 was originally authorized at the October 15, 2019 Regular Meeting of Council.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map