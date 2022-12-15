Regional District of Central Okanagan

December 15, 2022

Public Notice-Holiday Office Closures

All programs and services provided from offices in the Regional District of Central Okanagan on KLO Road in Kelowna will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 2.

Emergencies involving the six RDCO water systems should be directed to 250-868-5299. During the office closure, payments may be made online at rdco.com/payments and 2023 dog license renewals/purchases at rdco.com/dogs.

We look forward to serving you again at 8 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Residential curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection is not impacted this year by the holiday season. Visit rdco.com/recycle for more information.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan.1. The North Westside transfer station will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. The Traders Cove transfer station will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan.1.

The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed Dec. 24-26, Jan.1-2.

