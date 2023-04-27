Public Notice – Notice of Disposition

JILL PITTMAN formerly of 7845 Hwy 97 Vernon, BC V1B 3R9, abandoned items at the above noted address – couch, table, chairs, dresser, suitcases, mattresses, and personal effects. The items will be disposed of after 30 days of this notice being served or posted, unless the person being notified takes the items, or establishes a right to the items, or makes a dispute resolution application with the Residential Tenancy Branch, or makes an application in the Supreme Court to establish their rights to the items. Contact the landlord, Henry Wong at
