Public Notice: Notice to Creditors and Others

Notice is hereby given that creditors and others, having claims against the estate of the deceased Otto Pokorny, formerly of 5660 Rimer Rd., Vernon, B.C., are hereby required to send particulars to the executor Karen Simpson, 5660 Rimer Rd., Vernon, B.C. V1B3L5, on or before June 10th 2023.
