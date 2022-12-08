Public Notice Regional Board Highlights

Regional Board Highlights – November 2022

2023 Regional Board and Committee Meetings

The Regional Board approved a new schedule of meeting dates for 2023, including new committee meetings. Starting in January, the Board will meet most months on the first Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and the third Thursday at 6 p.m. View the meeting dates at rdco.com/board.

New Board committees will be established, including a Committee of theWhole, Electoral Area Services Committee, Electoral Area Planning Committee, Agricultural Advisory Committee, Central Okanagan Economic Development Advisory Committee, Westside Wastewater Service Committee and an Environment and Climate Advisory Committee.

Terms of Reference for each will be presented for Board consideration before the end of January.

Ellison Heritage Centre Fees

The Regional Board has adopted the fees and charges bylaw for rentals of the Ellison Heritage Community Centre. Rental fees will be used to offset the annual local tax requisition for the community centre.

Next Regional Board Meetings

Meetings are livestreamed and recorded – links and instructions at rdco.com/agenda.

Thursday, December 15 – 8:30 a.m.

– 8:30 a.m. Thursday, January 12 – Committee of the Whole

