Regional District of Central Okanagan

December 08, 2022

Public Notice Regional Board Highlights

Regional Board Highlights – November 2022

2023 Regional Board and Committee Meetings

The Regional Board approved a new schedule of meeting dates for 2023, including new committee meetings. Starting in January, the Board will meet most months on the first Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and the third Thursday at 6 p.m. View the meeting dates at rdco.com/board.

New Board committees will be established, including a Committee of theWhole, Electoral Area Services Committee, Electoral Area Planning Committee, Agricultural Advisory Committee, Central Okanagan Economic Development Advisory Committee, Westside Wastewater Service Committee and an Environment and Climate Advisory Committee.

Terms of Reference for each will be presented for Board consideration before the end of January.

Ellison Heritage Centre Fees

The Regional Board has adopted the fees and charges bylaw for rentals of the Ellison Heritage Community Centre. Rental fees will be used to offset the annual local tax requisition for the community centre.

Next Regional Board Meetings

Meetings are livestreamed and recorded – links and instructions at rdco.com/agenda.

  • Thursday, December 15 – 8:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, January 12 – Committee of the Whole

Stay informed

Sign up at rdco.com/subscribe to receive customized news and information from the Regional District.

Share your thoughts and stay up to date with RDCO projects at yoursay.rdco.com.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upcoming Meetings

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has released an updated photo of missing Vernon man Tyler James Quinn. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Vernon found safe

The Armstrong IPE was one of many events boosted by grants following the pandemic. (Harwinder Sandhu - Vernon-Monashee MLA office image)
Grants give North Okangan groups a boost

Kelowna campus, left to right: Aaron Gregory, award donor; Devin Rubadeau, chair, Business Administration program, Okanagan College; Annika Kirk, Okanagan College student, featured speaker and award recipient. (Submitted)
Almost $500,000 in awards handed out to Okanagan College students last month

A boil water notice was issued for Spallumcheen’s Larkin water area Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (File image)
UPDATE: Boil water notice rescinded for Spallumcheen residents