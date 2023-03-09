Public Notice: Spring Chipping

Spring chipping… don’t miss out!

The City of Vernon will provide curbside pick-up of residential pruning on the following dates in 2023:

City of Vernon & Foothills

March 20 – March 24 | March 27 – March 31

Okanagan Landing & Blue Jay

April 4 – April 7 | April 11 – April 14

This program is funded by Residential Organics and Yard Waste Collection customers. Participating residents must place pruning material at the same location as their regular waste collection pick up.

NEW in 2023!! Collection of pruning material may not coincide with regular waste collection day. To find out when pruning material will be collected at your residence, please visit the City of Vernon website at www.vernon.ca/springchipping to view an interactive collection schedule map.

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week will not be picked up. As the service provides only 10 minutes maximum chipping per customer each week, please observe the following:

Check the interactive collection schedule map on the City’s website to find your home’s collection day: www.vernon.ca/springchipping

Place pruning materials in the same location as your waste collection pickup

Do not pile with neighbour’s chipping

Do not tie with wire

No roots or dirt in pile

Pile thorns separately

No branches or tree trunks more than 4” in diameter

Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Chipping will be provided on Good Friday in the Blue Jay subdivision.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. Therefore, property owners can hire a private chipper or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.

Additional yard and garden waste may also be dropped off at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility free of charge.

Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility is located 6 km south of Vernon off Hwy 97 (120 Birnie Road). Hours of operation: from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday to Friday and from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Saturday and Sunday effective March 1st. For more information call the Regional District of North Okanagan at 550-3700 or go to www.rdno.ca.