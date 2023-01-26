Regional Board Highlights – January 2023

New Water Bylaws

The Regional Board has adopted bylaws setting out annual rate adjustments for 2023 through 2027 for each of the six RDCO water systems. The new rates reflect inflation and operating cost increases since the last rate adjustments in 2019. Information on the new rates is available at rdco.com/waterrates.

The Regional Board also adopted a new Water Systems Regulation Bylaw to provide consistency in operations and the provisions of Drinking Water Regulations and Guidelines.

Water generators and Gas Tax

The Regional Board received a report on the financial implications for installing backup electrical generators on the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems. Community Works Gas Tax funds could be considered for this project. The report recommends that prior to allocating Community Works Gas Tax funds in 2023, a Board policy be developed for appropriately allocating gas tax funds for eligible projects in the electoral areas.

Next Regional Board Meetings

Meetings are livestreamed and recorded – links and instructions at rdco.com/agenda

Thursday, February 2 – 8:30 a.m. Financial Plan introduction

Thursday, February 16 – 6 p.m In-person Financial Plan comments

Inaugural Regional Hospital Board meeting

Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District (CORHD) Board Directors unanimously acclaimed Loyal Wooldridge as Chair and Gord Milsom as Vice-chair during the annual Statutory meeting. The Board also received an overview and project update report from Interior Health and the 2022 audit plan from BDO Canada LLP.

Let’s hear from you

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is preparing its 2023 – 2027 Five-year Financial Plan and we’d like to hear from you.

You have several opportunities to learn about and comment on the budget priorities. When available you’ll find links to budget documents, presentations and email feedback at yoursay.rdco.com.

Residents may speak to the Regional Board in person about the Financial Plan at the February 16 Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. Email comments or questions about the Financial Plan priorities will be accepted until February 28 at yoursay.rdco.com.

Budget meeting dates

Thursday, Feb. 2 – 8:30 a.m. (initial presentation)

Thursday, Feb. 16 – 6 p.m. (in-person comments)

Thursday, Mar. 16 – 8:30 a.m. (budget approval)

Thursday, Mar. 30 – 8:30 a.m. (bylaw adoption)

Each budget meeting is livestreamed and recorded, so residents may watch the Regional Board discussions online at rdco.com/agenda.