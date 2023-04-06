Regional Board Highlights – March 2023

Five-year Financial Plan

The Regional Board has adopted its 2023-2027 Five-year Financial Plan. It totals almost $61.5-million for operations in 2023 up 3.5% over 2022. The tax impact for the average property owner varies depending on location and services received from the regional district. View details at rdco.com/budgets.

New planning advisory committee

The Regional Board adopted the Terms of Reference for the new Planning Advisory committee. The committee will provide expertise and community perspectives to the Regional Board regarding planning policy, land uses, bylaw and Official Community Plan and permit applications in the electoral areas.

Soil regulation options considered

The Regional Board requested staff draft a targeted Soil Removal and Deposit bylaw to be reviewed by the Electoral Area Services Committee. In addition, a draft Soil Management Plan will be developed for the region and considered at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.

Next Regional Board Meetings

Thursday, April 13 – 8:30 a.m. Committee of the Whole

Thursday, April 20 – 6 p.m.

Regional Hospital District budget

The Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District (CORHD) Board has adopted the 2023-2027 Financial Plan bylaw. The 2023 budget proposes CORHD provide $36.7-million for its share in funding new and previously approved capital equipment and projects requested by Interior Health. Among the significant new funding requests for this year: additional costs for Endovascular treatment equipment and additional acute care beds at Kelowna General. In 2023, the average Central Okanagan household will contribute $19.09 for every $100,000 of assessed value toward valuable capital and health equipment in the region.