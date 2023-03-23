Regional District News

Board of Variance Members

The Regional District is seeking three (3) members for a new Board of Variance. If you live in the Central Okanagan East or Central Okanagan West electoral areas and would like to be considered as a member or want more information, please email corporate.officer@rdco.com by April 12.

For more information and to view the Bylaw No. 1515, visit rdco.com/advisorycommittees or call 250-763-4918.

Advisory Committee Applications Welcome

The Regional District is accepting applications for volunteer members to serve on the following Regional Board Advisory Committees:

Agriculture Advisory Committee – FIVE (5) vacancies

Environment and Climate Advisory Committee – FIVE (5) vacancies

Planning Advisory Committee – SEVEN (7) vacancies

View the Terms of Reference for each committee and apply at rdco.com/advisorycommittees.

Application forms are accepted until April 12. For more information email corporate.officer@rdco.com or call 250-763-4918.