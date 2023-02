Located at: 6445 Hwy 97 N, Vernon BC, V1B 3R4 Hereby gives notice under the Warehouseman’s Liens Act of auction of a Brown Vanguard Motorhome #Q11, M. Speed

Auction to be held on www.ibid4storage.com on or after Wednesday February 15, 2023. Terms are debit or credit only. Cash deposit required. See website for terms and conditions.