September 08, 2023

September 11 -Council Meeting Calendar

Regular Open Meetings of Council are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall and are video recorded and posted to the website at www.vernon.ca. If you require further information, please contact Janice Nicol, Corporate Officer.

September 11 -Notice of Public Hearing

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)
Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

The Vernon Stamp Club is hosting members and dealers with the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is also welcome, but is asked to arrive prior to 12:30 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Stamp Club hosting Okanagan counterparts

The Okanagan Historical Society’s 87th Report is available at the Museum and Archives of Vernon. This year’s report features a number of articles about North Okanagan individuals. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo)
Okanagan history report available at Vernon museum

Cowboy poet Ken Mather (left) joins friend and singer Rob Dinwoodie (second from left) as performers for the Pleasant Valley Community Garden’s Chili ‘n’ Cowboys Casual Outdoor Dinner fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 17, in Vernon. (File photo)
Vernon cowboy dinner to grow funds for community garden

