September 11 -Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing to hear representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaw at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 3400 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.:

Zoning Text (Secondary Suites) Amendment Bylaw 5969, 2023

Purpose: To amend Zoning Bylaw 5000 to allow secondary suites in all residential zones as a permitted use in both single detached and semi-detached dwellings.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from August 31 to September 11, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding this bylaw amendment, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to phearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to September 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. will be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read and form part of the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The September 11, 2023 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THIS APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.