September 25 – NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following described properties will be sold by public auction, to be held under the provisions of Part 16, Division 7 of the Local Government Act. The auction will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the City of Vernon Council Chambers, 3400 – 30 Street, Vernon, British Columbia.

At the time of the bid, successful bidders are required to deposit Cash or Bank Draft with the Collector. Any person placing successful bids on behalf of a company must be prepared to affix the company’s corporate seal to documents.

The purchase of a tax sale property is subject to tax under the Provincial Property Transfer Act on the fair market value of the property.

Properties must be withdrawn from the Tax Sale upon payment of delinquent taxes, plus interest, from January 1, 2023, or date of last payment to the date of payment. This payment must be by Cash or Bank draft and must be received in City Hall prior to 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2023.

FOLIO CIVIC BCA SHORT LEGAL

02073.000 4215 30 ST LT 13 BLK 2 PL 383PH SEC 3 TWP 8 ODYD

02558.023 4-4015 20 ST LT 4 PL KAS144 SEC 2 TWP 8 ODYD

03767.002 2-2200 34 ST LT 2 PL KAS1693 DL 73 ODYD

03827.073 103-3710 24 AVE LT 3 PL KAS1886 DL 71 ODYD

03827.081 203-3710 24 AVE LT 11 PL KAS1886 DL 71 ODYD

04039.073 313-3011 GATEBY PL LT 73 PL KAS2150 DL 72 ODYD

05502.000 1802 43 ST LT 5 PL 22959 DL 75 ODYD

06294.018 1701 45 ST LT 2 PL 27164 DL 75 ODYD

06342.000 1714 41 AVE LT 18 PL 26255 SEC 2 TWP 8 ODYD

This notice is published in accordance with Section 647(1) of the Local Government Act.

• The lowest amount for which parcel may be sold is the “upset price”. The upset price includes:

(a) Delinquent and arrears taxes plus interest to date of sale;

(b) Current years taxes plus penalty;

(c) The sum of 5% of the foregoing amounts; and

(d) Land Title fees.

• The highest bidder at or above the upset price shall be declared the purchaser. If no bids are received, the City will be declared the purchaser.

• The purchaser has no legal rights to the property until one (1) year has expired from the date of the tax sale.

• The owner has one year in which to redeem the property, paying back the upset price plus interest accrued to the date of redemption.

• At redemption, the purchaser is paid back their bid plus interest accrued from the date of the tax sale.

• PURCHASERS MUST PAY BY BANK DRAFT OR CASH (Purchasers are given one (1) hour to secure funds)

• Title to property not redeemed within one year from the date of the tax sale will be transferred to the purchaser on receipt of Land Title Act Fee.

• The purchaser will be responsible to pay the Provincial Property Transfer Tax on the fair market value of the property at the time of title transfer.

Rena Crosson, CPA, CGA

COLLECTOR, CITY OF VERNON