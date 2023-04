STEVEN WASYLIW of 2505 GRIZZLY HILL ROAD Armstrong BC: Take notice that 3 Kiwi Storage Ltd. doing business as Spall Storage Center Ltd., intends to sell the following contents in storage locker #151.

Lease: STEVEN WASYLIW

Unit contains: Household items. Amount of debt: $3,122.3500

The sale will be held on or after May 15, 2023, at 1390 Pleasant Valley Road Armstrong, BC