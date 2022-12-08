RDNO Logo

December 08, 2022

Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) Winter Hours Are Here!

The Greater Vernon DDF and the Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF Winter Hours are as follows:

Greater Vernon DDF

120 Birnie Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ……………….CLOSED

Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF

3367 Powerhouse Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:00pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ………………..CLOSED

Winter Hours are in effect at these facilities until March 1, 2023. All RDNO DDFs are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information, contact us at 250.550.3785 or visit www.rdno.ca/ddf

Dec 14 2:30 pm – Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee

Dec 14 4:00 pm – Board of Directors

To view Agendas and Minutes from Board and Committee meetings, please visit our CivicWeb Portal at rdno.civicweb.net/portal. Navigate to the Portal to learn about upcoming meetings, search for minutes, view agenda reports and more.

The public is welcome to attend and observe Regional District Board and Committee meetings. The RDNO is providing electronic access via Zoom for members of the public to access these meetings wherever possible. If you wish to listen to meetings, please contact Corporate Services at corp@rdno.ca or (250) 550-3700.

Accessible, transparent, archivable: How – and why – the community deserves to be informed

