Notice is hereby given to Riley Thompson, last known address 111-5005 River Rd, PO Box 136, Pritchard, BC that is to recover charges under the provision of the warehouse lien act in the amount $4368.77 as of April 25/23 1993 Dodge Ram 2500 vin-3B7KM23C4PM105517 will be sold on May 11, 2023 at Eagle Rock Towing, 1645 Eagle Rock Rd, Armstrong phone 250-546-8290.