Alice Lucille DeRoo (nee Hamann, Carson)

Jul 18, 1920 – May 14, 2018

Alice was born on July 18, 1920 in Regina, SK to Robert and Laura Hamann of Craik, SK. Alice married Harold Carson on November 7, 1941 and had two sons: Robert and Raymond. Harold passed away on August 19, 1975. She then married Omer DeRoo on September 24, 1983. Omer passed away on June 28, 2005.

Alice is survived by two sons and their wives, one step daughter, two grandsons, four granddaughters, three great granddaughters and four great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, six brothers and two sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services