& Alphonse Chabot Jeanne Perreault

A Celebration of Life for Jeanne Perreault (nee Chabot) and Alphonse Chabot will be held at the Vernon Schubert Centre at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Reception to follow.
In honor of Jeanne’s love for bright colors, we encourage guests to dress colorfully.

