Ann Bennett, as she chose to be called in her later years, or “Anne Marie,” as most knew her by, was a remarkable woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her life was devoted to caring for those she loved.

Mom worked tirelessly alongside Dad, or Wally as he was known by, and devoted herself to making their dreams for each other and their family come true. From hours behind the neighbourhood, store counter they owned, to rustling sheep and maintaining a vegetable garden that she swore grew bigger each year Dad plowed the plot. Then to Sandpiper which became her most favourite home. Here she and Dad spent their final happy years together, from hoping into the car to go visit kids, and grandkids, or, simply getting in the car and exploring Canada. Last minuet was never a problem for her as Dad would often come home and say, “Hey Hon, you want to go see the Polar Bears!”

Mom had a special sparkle in her eyes when it came to her grandchildren. They were a constant source of affection and pride to her. To the rest of her family and closest friends, she loved them dearly, and was always ready to volunteer her time, particularly the Anglican Church, or spend time together.

Our mom passed peacefully and although our hearts are broken, she will always be with us, in her laughter, her love for life, and remarkable devotion to family.

Anne Marie is survived by her children: Dorrie, Susan, and Richard. As well as many extended family members and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at All Saints Anglican Church on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10 am. A luncheon will follow the service.

