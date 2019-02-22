February 22, 2019

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, January 1934. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 2019, Vernon, B.C.

Mum was a wonderful gardener, she loved the bees and the birds. Completed many needlepoint projects. Mum spent a lot of time volunteering for people who needed her help. Long time member of Knox Church. Mum was also a long term bowler at Lincoln Lanes.

Survived by daughter Linda, two grandchildren, Tovah and Jessica, great grandchildren, Megan, Oakley, Priya and Zoey. Predeceased by her son Alan, husband Andrew, and brother Edward. Survived by brother Hugh (Agnes), Vernon, sister, Betty, St. Catharines, sister Mary, (Jim), Vernon.,

very many nieces and nephews and their families, from B.C., to Ontario, to Australia, to Thailand and all over the U.S. There are many friends who will miss her.

Mum was a storyteller. She remembered all the people and places of the Glasgow of her youth. We will miss her more than we can say.