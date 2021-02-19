1957-2021 ~ We regret to announce the sudden & untimely passing of our dear wife, partner, sister, aunt & in-law Barbara Lynn Young.

Born in Vernon to Gene & Vi Clarke (deceased) she was the apple of her dad’s eye & growing up was fiercely protected by her 3 brothers Les, Gary & Doug (the Clarke boys).

Spending her childhood years at the family cabin on Shuswap Lake she loved the outdoors, fishing & camping. She was a former member/leader of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band & enjoyed meeting new friends & travelling with the band.

After spending time living in Ecuador with a close friend she spent a number of years working & living in Saskatchewan but her heart always belonged in the Okanagan. She returned to Vernon & spent many years working at Genier’s & met the love of her life Tim Young.

Barb & Tim enjoyed fishing local lakes, camping with friends & travelling to Mexico where they built a home away from home. Barb was an avid reader & had friends around the world through her book club adventures, loved to discuss any topic & had a no fuss attitude. She left us all far to soon & will be deeply missed by Tim, her family, her many friends & co-workers here & in Mexico and her two Mexican rescue dogs – Molly & Stitch.

A private function will be held in Barb’s honor in the spring – when the fish are biting!

