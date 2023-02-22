Barbara Ellen Nadrozny

In loving memory ~

Born April 12, 1944 in Enderby, BC. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 58yrs.

Barb and the love of her life Ron were married in May 1964. They raised their 3 children together in Ashton Creek: Ryan (Gail), Trudy (Paul) and Travis (Melanie).

She enjoyed being a grandparent to Derrick (Brittney), Brenden, Natasha, Aden and Ali.

Barb truly loved volunteering at here Church (Ashton Creek Christian Fellowship) and helping anyone in need always treating them like family.

She could be found quietly serving others, making sure everyone around her was taken care of and comfortable. A true servant at heart, her greatest joy was helping others.

She was always quick to smile, share a hug and share an encouraging word.

She will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Ashton Creek Christian Fellowship.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at armstrong@cypressfuneral.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to CYPRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES® Armstrong 250-546-7237 & Vernon 250-558-0866.