March 27, 1938 – August 8, 2019

It is with saddened hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear mother Barbara Fogg on August 8, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her parents Hazel Eileen and William Walker; husband Donald Fogg; sisters: Doris Walker, Ivonnie Fitzgerald and Shirley Gordon; brothers: David Walker, Orville Walker, Llewelyn Walker, Melvin Walker, Ivan Walker, Billy Walker and Darcy Walker. Left with fond and loving memories, her family: daughters Joan Coburn, Sheila (Tony) Roberts; son Robert Fogg; grandchildren: Kevin (Bily Anna) Coburn, Bill Coburn, Sarah Roberts and Claire Roberts. She is also survived by her brother Clifford Walker and her sisters: Betty Frank, Mary Buchanan and Karen (Art Vail). She leaves behind her special canine friends Mitzie, Dexter, Leia and Blue. Barbara enjoyed gardening, socializing with her friends, reading and playing cards. The family appreciate the excellent care given by the staff on 3N at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. Barbara was cremated and at her request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA or the Children’s Wish Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.MyAlternatives.ca.

