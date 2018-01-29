Beatrice Janette McCuaig

It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Bea was a friend to many and lived life to the fullest. She loved gardening and traveling, taking many wonderful trips with family and friends.

Born on Gabriola Island to Roy and Jean Schneider. Bea received her schooling in Victoria BC. She spent her younger years nursing in the Air Force and then many successful years as a Realtor in Calgary AB.

Bea was predeceased by her parents and son Danny.

She is survived by daughter Brenda Penally, Son-in-law Rocky and grandson Tristan of Calgary AB, brother Ronald Schneider, Sister-in-law Fran of Nanaimo BC and sister Betty McCune of Vernon BC.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.