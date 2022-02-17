It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Beverly Anne Millar-Derr (née. MacKenzie) born Nov 23 1941, in North Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Beverly went on to marry Edgar Millar in 1962, and had three children; one son, James (Lisa), and two daughters, Holly and Suzanne. After the birth of James, Edgar returned to his home to Lavington with Bev and James, where they then had Holly and Suzanne.

In her earlier years, Bev was an elementary school teacher and was happiest when surrounded by the never-ending curiosity of her young students. Being a teacher brought out her love of reading, and she always had a book on hand that she would gladly tell everyone about.

She was fortunate to find love a second time with Anatol (Tony) Derr (deceased 2013). Tony brought into her life his four children whom she cared for as her own; Stephen, Edward, Kenneth (Bernice) and Theresa (deceased). Bev and Tony and son Edward were known around the Okanagan through their work at various Farmers Markets, Creative Chaos’ and Craft Fairs. Visitors to these Craft Fairs and Farmer’s Markets could always find Bev at her booth making and selling her many treasures.

Bev is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also by her sister Joan (Dev) Vickers and their large family in Nova Scotia.

Bev was predeceased by her Mother Florence MacKenzie (née. Hadley) in 2003 and her Father Hector MacKenzie in 2011. She made many friends along the way and will be missed by more than we know.

We would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at VJH for the wonderful care provided to Bev. Bev and Tony were always great believers in the Salvation Army Food Bank and took every opportunity to support that cause.

As per Bev’s request there will be no funeral service, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army-House of Hope 3303 32nd Ave Vernon BC, V1T 2M7.Obituary