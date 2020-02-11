It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my brother, Bill Edmunds. Born William Alexander Edmunds in Vancouver, BC, August 21, 1946 – moving to Vernon in 1993.

Bill leaves behind his sister Patricia Jane McGregor, his nephew Ryan McGregor, (Jodie) and their son Finn (great nephew).

Bill will be missed by many for his comical tales of days gone by and for his love of all 4 legged furry friends especially dear sweet Maggie and Chuckie, the big white cat!!!

I would like to invite Bill’s friends, neighbours and his many walking buddies from BX Dog park to share stories and raise a glass in memory of Bill on Tues. Feb. 25, 2020 at 4 pm at the Elks Hall, 3103 30th St. Vernon.