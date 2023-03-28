Billie Simone William













In loving memory ~

It is with heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Billie William.

She is survived by parents Sharon Tomma and Gerald William, sibling Tanya William and brother in-law Owen Joseph and nephew William Joseph, Aunts and Uncles Gloria and Dennis Morgan, Joan Edwards and Lou Nagy, Romeo and Sue Edwards, Len Edwards and Bernie Bob, Debbie Edwards and her spouse Kevin, Ralph and Clara Marchand, extended family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.CypressFuneral.ca.

