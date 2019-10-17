Brian Malcolm Nickeforek passed away from natural causes in his home, he was born in Penticton B.C. July 26th, 1969 and he was predeceased by his father David in 2000.

Brian was a troubled soul who suffered many illnesses and struggled with life. When we think of Brian we remember his early days when he was happy and full of hope. We look forward to being reunited with him when he is resurrected onto a restored earth where he will have the opportunity of living a happy productive life in perfect health.

Good-bye my sweet son.