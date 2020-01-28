January 28, 2020

In memory of Carol Ann Morneau, who passed away at the young age of 65.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She was a stoic woman right through to the end, when cancer got the better of her. She touched many hearts and always made people feel comfortable, always had a smile on her face and an infectious laugh.

Carol is survived by her husband and 2 adult children and one grandchild. She will be forever in our hearts, miss you mom. Condolences may be forwarded to: www.sylvanlakefuneralhome.ca

