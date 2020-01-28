January 28, 2020
In memory of Carol Ann Morneau, who passed away at the young age of 65.
Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She was a stoic woman right through to the end, when cancer got the better of her. She touched many hearts and always made people feel comfortable, always had a smile on her face and an infectious laugh.
Carol is survived by her husband and 2 adult children and one grandchild. She will be forever in our hearts, miss you mom. Condolences may be forwarded to: www.sylvanlakefuneralhome.ca
Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-845-2626
Sylvan Lake and Rocky Funeral Homes and Crematorium
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map