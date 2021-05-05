March 25, 1934 – May 5, 2021

Born March 25, 1934 in Merritt, BC to Sid and Kay Wade. Went home to be with her Saviour May 5, 2020.

Predeceased by husband Malcolm in 2014. Carol is survived by brother Barrie (Lise); children Mark (Kyle), Katherine (Mike), Dean; grandchildren Blake (Nicole), Nicole (Christian), Scott (Danielle), Shaun (Danielle), Rebecca (Kirk), Rhiannon, Eryn, Kaetlyn (Eddy), Andrew (Brittany); great-grandchildren Kali, Cora, Aylee, Kaia, Nathan, Saskia, Kendra, Luna; nephew Michael(Tracey); nieces Linda and Juanita.

Also, special friends Olive, Marlene, Fidelma and Monique.

As an RN, Carol received an award from RNABC ‘For Distinguished Service and Outstanding Contribution to the Nursing Profession’.

As the Director of Resident Care of Kiwanis Lynn Manor in North Vancouver, her staff and patients said she was irreplaceable, a saint. Dedicated, very kind-hearted and full of integrity.

Spending time with family meant the most to Mom after her faith. The Lord was her constant companion. Her unconditional love, kindness and grace was freely given. A rare and beautiful spirit with smiling eyes.

Thank you to Dr. Johannes van Heerden, Berwick staff and Drake Funeral Services for the kindness they showed her.

“Well done good and faithful servant”. Rest well Mom. We will always love you.Obituary