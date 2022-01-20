September 29, 1966 – January 20, 2022

My love is like a red red rose

That’s newly sprung in June:

My love is like the melodie

That’s sweetly play’d in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in love am I:

And I will love thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun:

And I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only love,

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my love,

Tho’ it were ten thousand mile.

Caroline brought her light into our world with her birth at Croftamie Scotland on September 29, 1966. After emigrating with her family to Canada at the age of six she grew up in Princeton and attended school and university on Vancouver Island and Burnaby, ultimately moving to Silver Star in the late eighties where she knew she had found her home.

She loved the community and the people in it and quickly made many friends in what she always called a special and magical place.

Caroline loved nature and the outdoors but was happiest on a cross country trail, whether it be skiing, mountain biking, snowshoeing, or walking while sharing the experience with family and friends.

Her other pursuits were numerous, and she always loved a challenge, finding one in bridge and golf, but constantly worked to improve at both as she did with everything in her life. Everything she did was uniquely Caroline.

Caroline found wonderment in the world and never stopped learning about it and herself. She had a thirst for knowledge that was never quenched and was curious and inquisitive about everything she encountered, always seeking to know more about her many interests and passions.

She cared so much for the world and all life on it, supporting many individuals and causes both locally and abroad, particularly the vulnerable and disadvantaged.

She had a beautiful, radiant smile that lit up a room and made us all feel warm inside. You instantly felt better being in her presence and she had the amazing ability to put a smile on your face as well. Caroline was such a sweet, special, and kind person who always thought of others first and embraced all that knew her in her warm heart, she will forever be in ours.

We are surrounded by Caroline’s love as our love surrounds her. We miss her more than words can describe and are heartbroken with our loss, but her spirit lives on with us all and in the nature she loved so dearly.

Our memories are filled with all the fun and wonderful times we shared together; we were so fortunate to have her in our lives.

Rest in peace our sweet Caroline, we love you so much.

Caroline’s family are very grateful for the outpouring of support they have received, she meant so much to so many and her loss is deeply felt.

A celebration of her amazing life and spirit will be held later in the spring when the birds she loved so much return to sing their sweet songs for Caroline and us all.Obituary