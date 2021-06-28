It is with sadness we announce the passing of Constance (Connie) Danette Bazant at the age of 59. She passed away peacefully with family by her side and under the excellent care of the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

She is survived by her mother, Marlene (Charles) Poitras and her children, Lisa (Mackenzie) Muir and Jason (Nicole) Douma, and her beloved grandchildren, Oaklyn Muir and Ashton Muir.

If you would like to attend the informal memorial to be held on Saturday, June 26th, please contact First Baptist Church at fbcvernon@gmail.com or 250-542-0128 for information and to register for attendance.

Obituary