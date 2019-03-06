March 20, 1940 – March 6, 2019

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Dave Couch on Wednesday, March 6th 2019 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital surrounded by family. Dave will be missed by his loving wife Phyllis of 55, nearly 56 years, and leaves behind sons Jason (Carrie), Jonathan (Jan), and Todd (Anita). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, brother in law Will (Heather), sister in law Delores, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends. Dad was born in the small town of Bayard Nebraska. At the age of 15 he moved to Canada with his brother Dwaine. In two short years he and Dwaine started Sure Crop Feeds in Grindrod. Dad was always amazed that local farmers would stop in at the shop and take advice from “those two punk kids.” Over the years the business continued to grow and expand to include other business ventures. Dad split his time between his growing family, the farm, Sure Crop, and playing baseball. After Sure Crop was sold, in the late eighties, dad continued to work on the farm before returning to the grain business. In the early 2000’s he finally retired into being a full time farmer. The rest of his years were spent together with Phyllis on the family farm in Mara. Dave was a walking history book about farming in the Okanagan. He enjoyed going on the road with the boys and pointing out the changes that had occurred in the valley over the course of his lifetime. Dad always had the back story to the back story about the farms in our community. A natural athlete in his youth Dave played a lot of “ball” up and down the Okanagan and coached the Enderby Legionnaires all the way to provincial victory. The playing turned to watching and he spent many a day “coaching” the Boston Red Sox from his easy chair in addition to the BC Lions and Vancouver Canucks. A funeral service will be held at Bowers Funeral Home in Salmon Arm, BC on Monday March 11th.

Bowers Funeral Service