April 14, 1940 – May 30, 2019

Diane was born on April 14th, 1940 in Vernon, B.C., was raised in Lumby and spent most of her life in the Vernon area. It is with great sadness that we now announce her passing in the early morning hours of April 30th, 2019 in the Vernon Jubilee Hospital at the age of 79 years.

Diane will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jon (Kathy), Ron (Pam) and Shari; four grandchildren, Scott, Tia, Alex (Stephanie) and Kelsey; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul (Josette) and Jim (Charlene); one sister, Judy (Gary) Rouck; her brother-in-law, Ray; sister-in-law, Louise and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reg and Ruby Blaney; one sister, Lorraine Ostrass; and one brother, Manny Blaney.

Diane will be forever remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

“We Love You More”Â

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Diane’s life will be announced at a later date.

Cremation arrangements were made with Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5 250-542-1187.

Bethel Funeral Chapel Ltd