Don Shykora

August 29, 2022
Remembering ~
Dear friends, we will be remembering our dad, Sunday, September 4th, 10am at the Lions Gazebo Park in Enderby, B.C. Come enjoy a pancake breakfast hosted by the Lion’s Club while we connect and casually share stories.
Crista and Deanna welcome anyone who knew Don and the Shykora family to attend.

