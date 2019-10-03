Rest in Peace my Love,

You lived your life your way! No excuses No apologies. You were always take it or leave it Genuine.

Please join the Love of his life Roxanne (Roxie) Round in a Celebration of Don’s life Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Elks Hall Vernon, BC 11 am. No further services will be held at Don’s request.

Predeceased by his parents Esther and Roy Wilson of Lumby; brothers Robbie, Rick, Tim, Ron and eldest sister Kathy.

Left to remember and celebrate: our children Teresa (Eddie), Ronnie (Andy), Brandon, Derek, Colleen, Geoff (Laurie) and Dori (Brad), brothers Ken (Robin), Denis (Barb), Doug, Terry and sister Karen (Rick). Many special friends, grandchildren and extended family.

Don was strong and courageous to the end.

Love you forever.

